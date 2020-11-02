Edgefield, SC. Mrs. Juanita Talbert Cunningham of 308 Moores Drive, the wife of Joseph L. Cunningham departed this life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Spartanburg Medical Center.

She was born in McCormick, SC, on July 22, 1951, daughter of the late Thomas and Rosa Chamberlain Talbert. She was a member of Cedar Spring Baptist Church and a high school graduate of McCormick High School. She was a retired employee of Shaw Industries.She is survived; her husband, Joseph L. Cunningham of the home; son, Antonio B. Cunningham of Edgefield, SC; daughter, Tycia Cunningham (Tyrone) McGill of Spartanburg, SC; seven grandchildren, brothers, Roosevelt Talbert of Chicago, Sampson (Mary) Talbert of Detroit, MI, Jimmy (Janie) Talbert of McCormick, SC and Rally (Charlene) Talbert of Greenwood, SC; nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.

A Graveside Service was held 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Cedar Spring Baptist Church Cemetery

Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC assisted the Cunningham Family.