Partially Burned Body Found

​A partially burned body was found Wednesday, Nov. 19, on McCreight Road outside Johnston near Ridgeview Lake Road. According the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, workers arriving at a worksite around 5 a.m. found the body on a dirt road. The victim is described as a white male in his early thirties. The name of the victim was not being released pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy will be performed on the body. The ECSO along with the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crime. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the ECSO at 637-5337.