SC State Parks to offer free admission Friday, Nov. 27



Columbia — Admission will be free at state parks in South Carolina on Friday, Nov. 27, as the Park Service joins the national #OptOutside initiative. The promotion, sponsored by REI, encourages people to spend some time in the great outdoors the day after Thanksgiving.

“State parks are some of the most beautiful outdoor settings in South Carolina and are ideal places for family outings,” said Paul McCormack, director of the State Park Service. “We open the gates to nearly 90,000 acres of natural beauty and cultural wonder, from the deep forests of the Blue Ridge to the state’s settlement site at Charles Towne Landing.”

Normally, admission would range from between $3 to $8 per person at most state parks. The Park Service will notify the public of free admission on Nov. 27 via social media using the hashtags #OptOutside and #OptOutsideSC.

For more information on state parks, visit SouthCarolinaParks.com, or contact Dawn Dawson-House at ddawson@scprt.com or 803-467-0202.

