Veterans Day Celebrated at Veterans Park

It was a pleasant fall morning at Veterans Park in Edgefield November 11th. Citizens gathered on all sides of the park to honor those who have served and are now serving our nation. Reverend Gene Mobley opened the celebration with a prayer and Travis Brian followed with the National Anthem after which by all joined in the Pledge of Allegiance. Numerous veterans were recognized as they stood during the playing of their service songs. LTC (ret) Michael Washington was the guest speaker. Contained in the Lieutenant Colonel’s remarks was, “We have all been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and never-ending politics of modern times and so it is great to see Americans all over the nation on this special day come together for this important cause. Together we all celebrate and honor our veterans regardless of political party, race, religious belief or what side of the track we come from.”

Included in the program was the POW/MIA Remembrance presented by Legionnaire Jane Doolittle and A Veterans Day History presented by Legionnaire Suzy Spurgeon.

Strom Thurmond High School Navy JROTC presents the colors November 11th 2020.