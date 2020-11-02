VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR HEAD START BOARD

The Head Start Program for GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission, Inc. is seeking volunteers who have experience working with low-income families to serve on the Policy Council. The Policy Council is composed of parents and community representatives who participate in making decisions for the Head Start Program.

Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Rikard Head Start Center in Prosperity, South Carolina. Due to COVID-19, meetings are currently held via videoconferencing or conference call.

If you would like to serve on this governing board and help bring about a head start for children and families, please forward a letter of interest with your resume` to Judy Kinard at the address below:

GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission, Inc, .PO Box 1326, Greenwood, South Carolina 29648