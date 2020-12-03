Bob Brawner

Edgefield, S.C.

Chef Bob Brawner

EDGEFIELD – Robert Judson Brawner (Bob) transitioned peacefully into his heavenly home on November 28, 2020 at the age of 61. A man whose life and person came with many challenges, he transformed his struggles into gifts for those who knew him. He was an artist of many trades. Whether on his piano, planting flowers, or behind the grill as Chef Bob, we were all blessed by his artistry.



In lieu of having children of his own, he instead claimed each and every one of us as cherished family. He mentored those who struggled. He fed you if you were hungry. He offered up his business during off hours for the emotional healing of others. His house became Bob’s Home for Wayward Feline Mothers and all of their many, many kittens. This was much to the chagrin of his elder sister, with whom he lived, and to the delight of area raccoons, who also feasted at the bowls on the porch.



His business slogan was “If you go away hungry, it’s not my fault”. It was his life’s work, as well. Bob’s life was a buffet and, if you were in it, you didn’t leave hungry.



Bob is predeceased by his father, Judson Frederick Brawner. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Tremer Brawner, brother Rick (Beth) Brawner, and sisters, Lynn Rearden and Beth (Scott) Farmer, as well as 3 nephews, 3 nieces, 2 grandnephews and a grandniece.”

Below is a GoFundMe to hep Bob’s family with funeral expenses:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/27nstkwjk0?sharetype=teams&member=7142024&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=fa29b86630d64924bb73e9bb28c650ce