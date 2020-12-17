Connect on Linked in

Boyce Morris “BoBo” Crow, 63, of Holmes Pond Rd., Johnston, SC, husband of Sheila Smith Crow entered into rest on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Crow was born in Edgefield SC and was the son of Billy Morris Crow and Betty Louise Berry Crain. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for RJJ Logging.

Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Cassidy Jerome; two sons, Andrew Whitlock, and Cody Crow; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three sisters, Pamela Williams, Rebecca Trantham, and Robin Harding; two brothers, Bubba Crow, and Jamie Drafts.

Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge ofarrangemens.

