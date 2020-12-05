Christmas Season Starts in Edgefield & Johnston

Rev. Aaron Tripp’s reading of the Christmas story from Luke, the second chapter, gave the opening of Christmas in Edgefield a focus on the Birth of Christ. At the Shop Local event on Saturday, November 28, Santa appeared under the lighted tree to hear Christmas wishes from the children and to get his photo made with them. The weekend was busy and celebratory.

In Johnston, those who gathered for the tree lighting on November 29 heard Rev. Steve Hall (see photo above) of Johnston Church of God, who read the Christmas Story from Luke II as well. (Rev. Hall’s church and Dean Campbell of the Johnston Development Board were in charge of the event.) A Mime Team from Hall’s church performed inside the Library building/Warehouse as well as a trio, all sisters: Susan, Melissa (Mrs. Steve) and Sandra Hall. The lights went on to a tree, taller than usual, soaring from its new drum holder. All those gathered for the event went to the tree, in spite of the misting rain, as they counted down to 6:00 p.m. when the tree’s lights were turned on

In Edgefield, the First Baptist Church (Rev. Tripp, minister) sponsored the Friday evening, Nov. 27, event. Hot chocolate was served from a busy trailer as adults and children alike stood in line for the tempting warm drink. Assorted cookies nearby were displayed on a long table and the large crowd, again both adults and children, enjoyed the table’s offerings.

It was the duet by Brooker Strom (singing and playing his guitar) and Jessica Wood that settled the crowd to focus on the tree and Christmas. Their first songs were Christmas oldies, and following the prayers and message of Christmas by Rev. Tripp, carols filled the square and the onlookers were in awe of the lighted tree. There were opportunities for making pictures under the tree in the sleigh, with snow pouring down from two machines.

It was a 2020 weekend to remember.