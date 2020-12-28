E. L. Langley- Edgefield, SC.

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

E. L. Langley, 81, of Walker Rd. Edgefield, SC. husband of Dorothy “Dot” Ford Langley entered into rest on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Gilgal Baptist Church Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Langley was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Floyd A. and Ina Gladys Eubanks Langley. He was a Lifelong resident of Edgefield County and a member of Gilgal Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife; one son, Danny (Heidi) Langley; three daughters, Sheryl (Philip) Brousseau, Faye (Lewis) Eubanks, and Dawn (Tony) Whatley; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three sisters, Lunette Christie, Linda Raines, and Florine Woods; and one brother, Alvin Langley. He was predeceased by one brother Wayne Langley.

