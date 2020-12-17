Jessica Eggers Harris, 78, of Edgefield, SC, wife of the late A.L. (Bubber) Harris, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at the Hospice of the Upstate in Anderson, SC.

Due to current COVID-19 health concerns, no service will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later time.

Mrs. Harris was born in Greenwood, SC, on November 4, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Jesse J. and Janie Fuller Eggers. Immediately after her graduation from Edgefield High School in 1960, she moved to Columbia, SC, attended Palmer Business College for legal secretary training, and began her career in Columbia. She continued her work in North Augusta and Calhoun Falls, and retired after working in Edgefield with Greg Anderson, Esq.

She was a church organist for many years at the Edgefield United Methodist Church as well as doing interim and substitute work at other churches. Mrs. Harris was an accomplished photographer, an avid cross-stitcher, a lover of poetry, and a writer of poems.

Survivors include two children, Missy Follak (Troy) and James Harris (Maria); two sisters, Kathy Driggers (Art) and Donna Nichols; four grandchildren, Liam Hoback, Erin Hoback, Maisy Hoback, and Trey Lewis; and her well-loved canine companion, Pearl. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Harris was predeceased by her sister Angela Walton and by the eight previous dogs in her life: Nicky, Precious, Clarence, Rascal, Runt, Macintosh, Eva, and Molly.

Memorials for research into children’s leukemia may be made tothe Leukemia and Lymphoma Society – South Carolina Chapter, 107 Westpark Boulevard, Suite 150, Columbia, SC 29210.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.