Letter to The Editor – THANK YOU, EVERYONE!

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser.

Many thanks to all who came out to the parade on December 6.

WINNERS of floats: Best Single, Big Spur; Best Group, Red Hill Houndsmen Assoc.; Best Original, Ms. Clause & Patriotic Elves; Best Car, Royalty Car Club; People’s Choice, Edgefield United Methodist Church.

Christmas Parade Committee: Beth Christie, Steven Weaver, Sherry Holmes, Hamp III Holmes, Jacqueline Kennion, Chris Jennings.

Judges: Samanthamarie McClure, Frank Davis, Rodney Tillman.

Special Thanks to: Jane Jenkins Herlong, Lee Holmes (Elizabeth), Hamilton Paving (Donna).

Sponsors: SRP Federal Credit Union; McDonald’s of Edgefield; NWTF, Aiken Electric Co-op (Edgefield), Herlong Ford, Herlong Chevrolet, MooreCraft Cabinets, Town of Edgefield, Titan Farms, Spanky’s Car Care, Pendarvis Chevrolet, NAPA/Ridge Auto Parts.

Parade Director, Calvin Henderson