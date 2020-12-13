​Looking for an exceptional Christmas gift? If so, visit the Tompkins Library for all of your shopping needs. Give your friends and family a membership in the Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society or the Edgefield Preservation Association. Both of these organizations have newsletters and activities to keep your loved ones informed and entertained throughout the year. The library also has a wide array of books and maps for sale, including a new book, Where Sleep the Brave: Edgefield Village Cemetery, 1820-2020, which is a comprehensive survey and study of this historic cemetery.

​Where Sleep the Brave is 320 pages and contains twenty pages of lovely photographs taken by Mr. Donald Ferguson, a renowned photographer, who truly captured the spirit of this cemetery. There is also a section on tombstone identification and a timeline of the cemetery included. This heirloom book is a limited edition, with only 200 numbered copies printed in black linen with silver foil lettering.

​There is also a brand new Edgefield calendar for sale that will provide a daily reminder of Edgefield’s rich history and heritage. Each month has a photo and quote from Edgefield’s colorful past. The cost of the calendar is $15.00 or free with a membership in the Edgefield Preservation Association.

​Shopping at the Tompkins Library will give you the opportunity to give presents that are special and unique. It will also allow you to shop local and support two non-profit organizations. The Tompkins Library is located at 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield, SC. For more information, please call 803-637-4010 or e-mail at OEDGS85@gmail.com. Books, maps, memberships, and calendars can also be purchased on the OEDGS.org website.