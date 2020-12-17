W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Margaret Willing Bryan, 92, of Edgefield, SC wife of the late Cecil B. Bryan, Jr., entered into rest on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Bryan was born in Aiken, SC and was the daughter of the late John and Mary Rhoden Willing. She was retired from Crest Manufacturing Co. and was a member of Berea Baptist Church.

Survivors include one brother, David (Martha) Willing; one brother-in-law, Alvin (Peggy) Bryan; one sister-in-law, Virginia Bryan Gilchrist; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church c/o Emma Covar, 508 Bausket St., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.