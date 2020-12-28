Riot at McCormick Correctional Institution

​Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a riot at the McCormick Correctional Institution in McCormick, SC, around 6:30 in the evening, Sunday, Dec. 28. In a statement on Facebook, the McCormick Police Department referred to the event as an “incident” at the prison and said that employees kept inmates inside the prison’s fence. The statement went on to say a little after 9:00, “Locking them down now,” as the incident was brought under control. According to a statement by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook site, law enforcement personnel set up a perimeter around the facility, and there were no escapes of prisoners as a result of the incident. The Advertiser did receive reports from multiple sources that at least one inmate was transported for treatment of an injury received as a result of this incident.