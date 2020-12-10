STROM THURMOND HIGH MOVES TO FULL REMOTE LEARNING FOLLOWING SPIKE IN COVID-19 NUMBERS

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF EDGEFIELD COUNTY

3 Par Drive, Johnston, SC 29832 (803) 275-4601

Kevin O’Gorman, Ph.D.

Superintendent of Schools

David Fallaw

Assistant Superintendent

For more information, contact

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 10, 2020

(JOHNSTON, SC)- Strom Thurmond High School has experienced a significant increase in the number of students and staff at the high school who are being quarantined because they were identified as being a close contact to someone that may have the COVID-19 virus. Due to the large number of faculty members being quarantined, the school is unable to fully staff the school in- person.

Additionally, there are several others who have yet to be tested but are exhibiting multiple symptoms of the disease to include: Fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea, and/or diarrhea.

As a result, the school is immediately moving from its current 3-days-a-week in-person/Hybrid Instructional Model to Full Remote Learning for all students at least until the Winter Break, which begins on December 21st.

Currently, the school is working with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to contact everyone who has been in close contact (i.e. 15 minutes or more) with individuals who have tested positive for the infectious disease. DHEC recommends that anyone in close contact with a person who tests positive with COVID-19 be quarantined at home for a period of 14 days.

Furthermore, to help prevent further spread of the virus, all athletics and extracurricular activities are canceled until further notice. This suspension includes all before- and after-school activities, practices, and events.

“These actions may be incredibly disappointing for our students and families, but they were made only after carefully considering all options to protect everyone’s health and safety,” saidSuperintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman, Edgefield County School District. “Fortunately, the district has planned for this scenario. Our remarkable administrators, teachers, and staff are ready to immediately transition to the Full Remote Model until the Christmas Break.”

