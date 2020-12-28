Charlie I. Turner- Edgefield, S.C.

Charlie Irvin Turner, 95, of Edgefield, SC husband of the late Charlie Mae Rodgers Turner entered into rest on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested. 

Mr. Turner was born in Edgefield, SC, was a retired Textile Worker, and he was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include three daughters, Edna Bush, Debra Derrick, and Mary (Mickey) Campbell; one son, James (Rhonda) Turner; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. 

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

