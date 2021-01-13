70+ Vaccination Program – a 7-County Service

We at Self Regional Healthcare are excited to meet the recent challenge set by Governor Henry McMaster and SCDHEC to accelerate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations. At the same time, like every hospital in the state, we must carefully manage a limited supply of vaccine to the communities we serve. We receive a limited allotment of vaccine doses from SCDHEC regularly (approximately 1,500 per week), and are committed to distributing those doses as equitably, efficiently, and rapidly as possible.

In order to quickly act on the Governor’s directive, we are launching the following vaccination program this week. Please note that some aspects of the program may change in coming weeks, based on the availability of vaccine, or new directives from Federal or State authorities.

Beginning Thursday, January 14 we will be making vaccination appointments on Thursdays only, for the following week. Appointments will be made by calling (864) 725-3555 from 9:00 AM until Noon. Appointments will be first come, first served and limited to 1,500. (In coming weeks, this number may increase or decrease based on vaccine availability.) Also, we will limit 2 vaccine appointments per call.

To qualify for a COVID vaccination appointment at Self Regional at this time you must be 70 years old or older and reside within our 7-county service area (Greenwood, Laurens, Saluda, Abbeville, Edgefield, McCormick or Newberry); or, you must be a healthcare worker or first responder (Group 1A) who resides or works within our 7-county service area.

(864) 725-3555 will only be answered on Thursdays from 9:00 AM until Noon, so we expect this phone line to be very busy on those days. We ask in advance for your patience and cooperation.