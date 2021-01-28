Bill Jackson- Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

William Benjamin “Bill” Jackson passed away January 21, 2021. Bill was a well-known figure in Edgefield, having lived most of his life above his former butcher and antique shop on the square.

A memorial service will be announced later for Bill and his daughter Leesa.

He was recognized throughout the southeast as an antique and gun collector and dealer. Bill’s knowledge of Edgefield history was well known, and he always had an entertaining, if somewhat embellished, story to tell. He attended Edgefield High School, graduated from Camden Military Academy, received a bachelor’s degree from Newberry College, and a master’sdegree from Appalachian State University. He is best remembered as a guidance counselor at Strom Thurmond High School. He served for many years as a member of the town council and provided valued leadership during a period of Edgefield growth and prosperity. Bill will be remembered for his love of his family, his friends, his town, and his cats.

He is survived by numerous cousins and Earle Bettis who was like a son to him. He is predeceased by his mother, Roselle Jackson Derrick, his father, William Lee Jackson, and his daughter, Leesa Jackson Kemmerlin.

