Bill Whaley- Edgefield, S.C.

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Winton L. “Bill” Whaley, Jr., 81, of Miller Rd. Edgefield, SC husband of Shirley Mathis Whaley entered into rest on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Republican Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks will be requested.

Mr. Whaley was born in Aiken, SC and was the son of the late Winton L., Sr., and Leola Still Whaley. He was retired owner of Augusta Office Products and North Augusta Lawn Mower and Equipment, and a member of Republican Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, two sons, Jeffrey W. (Debby) Whaley, and Kevin B. (Denise) Whaley; four grandchildren, Jason, Evan, Justin, and Benjamin Whaley; one brother, William Whaley; and one sister, Sylvia DeLay.

Memorials may be made to Republican Baptist Church Building Fund, 610 Republican Rd., Clarks Hill, SC 29821.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.