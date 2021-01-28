Carroll Eugene Yonce-Johnston, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Carroll Eugene Yonce, 85, of Johnston, SC entered into rest on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Monday, January 18, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Yonce was born in Aiken, SC and was the son of the late Horace E. and Nell Randall Yonce. He was a graduate of Clemson University in entomology, his entire career was with the US Department of Agriculture in Byron, GA as an entomologist working with peach and pecan insects. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

Survivors include two brothers, Ray E. (Joyce) Yonce, Edgefield, SC, James S. Yonce, Johnston, SC; one sister, Patricia (Ronnie) Fox, Abbeville, SC; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Linda Y. Gregory.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1186 Mt. Calvary Rd., Johnston, SC 29832.

