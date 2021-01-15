Charity Sapp – Barnwell, SC

It is with deep and profound sympathy that we announce the transition of Mrs. Charity J. Hogg Sapp who entered into eternal rest Friday, January 1, 2021 at Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

Survivors include her parents, Joseph and Judith Hogg; her husband, Michael Sapp, Sr.; children, Alexander Lee, Michael Sapp, Jr., Radmir Outing, Maylahia Hogg, and Mi’Rhianna Sapp; a sister, Judy N. Hogg; a Special Mother, Sharon Bibbs; and a host of relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

Professional Care was entrusted to G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield.