County Council Meeting Canceled

​The Advertiser learned that the Edgefield County Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5, has been canceled. Administrator Tommy Paradise explained that due to required quarantining of multiple staff members due to COVID-19, it was deemed prudent to cancel the scheduled meeting. A firm rescheduling date of the meeting was not yet available. The Advertiser will provide updates on the rescheduling when that information becomes available.

Trenton Council Cancels Monthly Meeting

​The Advertiser was notified Tuesday, Jan. 5, that Trenton Town Council has canceled their regularly scheduled monthly meeting that was to be held Wednesday, Jan. 13. Administrator Roger LeDuc, who spoke with the Advertiser regarding the cancelation, said that the meeting was being canceled out of caution in regard to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. He advised that there were no pressing matters which needed attending at this time but said that should such a matter arise, a special called meeting would be called. This is not an unprecedented move for the Council as they also canceled meetings earlier in 2020 due to COVID cases.



The special called meeting of Council and the Planning Commission scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7, has also been canceled.