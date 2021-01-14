Crash Claims the Life of Local Teen

​A crash on Egghouse Road in Trenton, Saturday night, Jan. 9, claimed the life of local teen, Ryan White, of Trenton. According to the SC Highway Patrol, sixteen year old White was traveling west in a 2002 Ford Ranger on Egghouse Road around 10:30 when he traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went off the left side of the road, and then struck a tree. White was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and had to be extracted from the vehicle via mechanical means. He was airlifted from the scene and taken to an Augusta hospital where he later died from injuries caused by the crash.

​White’s death has been much the focus of social media and local media outlets especially in light of his family’s decision to donate his organs to save others’ lives. According to statements made to broadcast media, White was “a giver” and “a lover” and the actions of donating his organs reflect who he was and what he would have wanted. The family has received an outpouring of support via social media as those who knew White have posted prayers, pictures, and stories of his impact on their lives.

​A memorial is planned for White, Friday, Jan. 15, at the football stadium at Strom Thurmond High School where White was a student and also played baseball. A fundraiser for White’s family is also being held the following weekend at the butcher shop in Edgefield.

