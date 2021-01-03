Daniel Riley – Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Daniel Riley, 72, of Riley Rd., Edgefield, SC husband of the late Lib Mobley Riley entered into rest on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Eastview Cemetery, Edgefield, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Riley was born in Edgefield, SC and was the son of the late Ben L. and Sara Louise Risinger Riley. He was retired from Martin Color-Fi and was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include four daughters, Norma (David) Sutphin, Sadie (David) Lawrence, Danielle Crouch, and Mary (Tony) Burnett; two sons, Frankie L. Preston, and David Joe Riley; twenty-one grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren; four sisters, Lillie Mae Agner, Irene Salters, Mary Ann Pruett, and Louise Preston Shaver.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, PO Box 389, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.