Eva Lyon Holmes, born on April 23, 1923, in Edgefield County and daughter of the late Mary and Matthew Daniel Lyon, went to be with her heavenly father on December 20, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Lewis Frontis Holmes for over 50 years. She was a graduate of Winthrop being awarded a degree in biology. A lifelong Christian, she was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Ridge. Active in her community, she was a former teacher and served for many years on the Edgefield County Library Board. Her expertise in gardening and flower arranging was acknowledged by having the repeat blooming Evan Lyon Holmes hydrangea to carry her name. Many gardens in the Southeast are now adorned with this beautiful shrub.

An avid collector of antiques, she was often seen with her daughter Vangie at antique shows and sales throughout the Southeast.

She believed in the four C’s—Christ, Clemson, conviction, and commitment. For over 50 years, you could find her by her husband’s side bringing another harvest of peaches to local and international markets.

Eva was a true Southern lady who loved socializing with friends and was well known for her parties, cooking expertise, and “never forgetting a name.” She remained the true historian of her family serving as its matriarch.

Clemson was a strong love for her. She regularly accompanied her husband Lewis as an “ambassador” for the University. A few years back, Clemson recognized her spirited enthusiasm and support by awarding her “The Super Tiger” award. After her husband Lewis passed away, she continued to be an active participant with the Clemson Class of 1944. She was recognized for her true faithful and outstanding service by being given an honorary member election to the Clemson University Class of 1944 by the Clemson Alumni Association.

Eva was a second mother to some, a mentor to many, and a willing listener for most. She will be remembered as the rock and the foundation of her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children Vangie Holmes Rainsford of Charleston, S.C. and Lewis F. Holmes Jr. (Linda) of Evans, Georgia. She was predeceased by her loving son Preston Brooks Holmes. She is survived by her brother Dan Lyon (Mary Ann) of Atlanta, Georgia.

She was known as “Eah” to her four grandchildren Matthew Stevens Rainsford (Kelly), Columbia, S.C., John Holmes Rainsford, Greenville, S.C., Brannon Holmes McComb (Andy), Aiken, S.C., and Valarie Holmes Davis (Shannon), Birmingham, Alabama. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Mary Grace Rainsford, John Lewis Rainsford, Mitchell Lyon Rainsford, Isabella McComb, Charlotte Grace McComb, and Drew McComb.

Due to the covid virus, a private family service was held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Mount of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, S.C.

Memorials may be made to Palmetto Community Care in Charleston, S.C. and the Episcopal Church of the Ridge, P.O. Box 206, Trenton, S.C. 29847. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting the website of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.