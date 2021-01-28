Jack A.Hamilton- Edgefield, S.C.

Mr. Jack A Hamilton, Sr, 77, died January 24, 2021. Jack was preceded in death by the love of his life, Judith L. Hamilton.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 28, at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC.

Jack was a golf pro for many years at various clubs but most notably he served as the first golf pro at Pine Ridge Country Club, Edgefield, SC.

In addition to his beloved Judith, he was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur P. Hamilton and Irene M. Hamilton. Jack leaves behind his sons, Jack A. Hamilton, Jr. (Angelle) and Alexander R. Hamilton (Donna). He was a loving Papa to Reily, Graves and Mary Judith Hamilton, Nicholas and Benjamin Scoggins. He was the older brother to Michael H Hamilton, Sr. (Wanda) and JoAlla H. Gold (Donald). He also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews, who all loved him dearly as well as a large number of cousins.

The family would like to thank Mrs. Christy Calliham and Ms. Louise Smith who devoted their time to lovingly care for him at home.

Honorary Pallbearers are Ladd Britt, Bill Bruce, Brad Covar, Greg Anderson, Jimmy Luquire, Gene Rushton, and Kenneth Ray.

Jack received a kidney 6 years ago that added time and value to his life. Memorials in Jack’s name may be made to: National Living Donors Association, ASTS-NLDAC, 1401 South Clark Street #1120, Arlington, Virginia. 22202. Livingdonorassistance.org.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com