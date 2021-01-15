Jack Dixon- Johnston, S.C.

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Jack Waldon Dixon, 92, of Edwards Ave., Johnston, SC husband of the late Nancy Gallman Dixon entered into rest on Monday, January 4, 2021.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Chester Memorial Gardens in Chester, SC.

Mr. Dixon was born in Great Falls, SC and was the son of the late William Howard and Lillie Gladden Dixon. He was a retired District Manager for SCE&G, a member of Johnston United Methodist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He loved his grandchildren, church and was an avid golfer. We would like to give a special thank you to all the caregivers.

Survivors include one daughter, Nancy D. “Jill” Jolly: and two grandchildren, Meg and Jack Jolly.

Memorials may be made to Johnston United Methodist Church, PO Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832 or the Charity of One’s Choice.

