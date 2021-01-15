Jeanne Carter -Johnston,S.C.

Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Jeanne Fraley Carter, 76, formerly of Johnston, SC, wife of the late Wayne Carter entered into rest on Friday, January 1, 2021.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield, SC.

Mrs. Carter was born in Columbia, SC and was the daughter of the late Eugene B. and Doris Berry Fraley. She was retired from Kroger Foods and was of the Methodist Faith.

Survivors include four sisters, Marianne (Jerry) Smith, Robin (Carroll) Agnew, Alice (Larry) Ouzts, and Virgle (John) Miano; one brother, Barry (Josie) Fraley.

Memorials may be made to the Charity of One’s Choice.

