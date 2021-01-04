Kenneth Chambers – Ward, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Kenneth Edward Chambers, Sr. 78, of Ridge Spring Hwy, Ward, SC, husband of the late Eugenia “Jean” Rodgers Chambers passed away at his residence.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Johnson Family Cemetery in Ward, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Chambers was born in Edgefield, SC and was the son of the late Charles Edward and Helen Nicholson Chambers. He was retired from S.R.S. and C & H Locksmith Inc.

Survivors include one daughter, Martha (Alvin) Stevens; one son, Kenneth, Jr. (Michelle) Chambers; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

