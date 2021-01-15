Leesa Jackson Kemmerlin – West Columbia, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett
Leesa Jackson Kemmerlin, 57, of West Columbia, SC daughter of William “Bill” Jackson and the late Sallie Baiden Jackson entered into rest on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Due to COVID-19 a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Ms. Kemmerlin was born in Columbia, SC and was a retired registered Nurse.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
