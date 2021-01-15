Marian Trotter- Johnston, S.C

Connect on Linked in

Marian Lott Trotter, 73, of Johnston, SC wife of the late Larry J. Trotter entered into rest on Friday, January 1, 2021.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield, SC.

Mrs. Trotter was born in Augusta, Ga and was the daughter of the late Howard Wilton and Beatrice Salley Lott. She was retired from Riegel Mt. Vernon Mills.

Survivors include one daughter, Angela (Rick) Anderson; two sons, Christopher Larry (Sheri) Trotter, and Justin James (Courtney); two brother, John Howard, and Joe Lott; and five grandchildren.

Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.