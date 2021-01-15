Miriam Mathis “Noochie” Morgan- Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Miriam Mathis “Noochie” Morgan, 90 of Martintown Rd. Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Republican Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Morgan was born in Edgefield, SC and was the daughter of the late Walter Bland, Sr. and Florence McKie Mathis. She was retired from Monsanto and a member of Republican Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Phillip Keith, Jr. (Irene) Morgan, and Randy Lee (Tammy) Morgan; two daughters, Barbara M. (Marion) Davis, and Michelle Morgan; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and three sisters, Ellie Miller, Shirley Whaley, and Mary Lee Jennings. She was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters.

Memorials may be made to Republican Baptist Church Building Fund, 610 Republican Rd., Clarks Hill, SC 29821.

