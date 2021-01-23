More Catalytic Converters and a Firearm Stolen

​The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office was recently notified of 2 catalytic converters and a firearm being stolen in 3 separate incidents. According to an ECSO report, on Jan. 8, the ECSO received notification from a tow service that the company had towed a vehicle from an area on Hwy 121 and Briarwood Road for the SC Highway Patrol. However, when the driver got the vehicle back to the tow shop, he realized that the catalytic converter was missing from the vehicle. Then on Jan. 11, the ECSO was again notified of a stolen catalytic converter, this time from a vehicle located at a residence on Pecan Park in Edgefield. The stolen firearm was reported to the ECSO on Jan. 12 from a resident of the 100 block of Casalina Drive in the North Augusta section of Edgefield County. According to the ECSO report, the victim stated that sometime during late night/early morning hours someone stole a black Glock handgun from the center console of the victim’s vehicle. There were no other items taken from the vehicle.