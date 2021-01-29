Morris Lamar Holmes – Johnston, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Morris Lamar Holmes, 78, of Edwards Ave, Johnston, SC husband of Carlene Beasley Holmes entered into rest Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3 PM Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Holmes was born in Ward, SC and was the son of the late Walter Hugh and Ivy Morris Holmes.

He was a businessman and a community leader. He ran P & H Auto Supply along with his partner, Watson Rhodes for 42 years. He owned and ran H & W Enterprises with partner, Howard Wates for 20 years. He was a member of Johnston First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, two daughters, Angela (Michael) Hough, and Tonja (Steve) Hutcherson; one sister, Florence Morris, and the one he loved like a sister, Vivian Forrest; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Johnston First Baptist Church, 700 Church St., Johnston, SC 29832, or Dry Creek Baptist Church, 472 Hallman Rd., Ward, SC 29166.

