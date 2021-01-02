Pete Scott – Edgefield, S.C.

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Richard H. “Pete” Scott, 73, of Meeting St. Rd., Edgefield, SC husband of the Sherryl Chrisco Scott entered into rest on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church, with burial in church cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Scott was born in Aiken, SC and was the son of the late H.C. “Dick” and Elizabeth Rice Scott.

He was a retired Landscaper, Farmer, and a US Navy Veteran. He was a member of Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Mary K. Scott, and Hannah E. (Michael) Lee; and one granddaughter, Hailee K. Lee.

