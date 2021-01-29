REPEAL OF THE BOIL WATER ADVISORY TO THE CUSTOMERS OF Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority

Edgefield County Water and Sewer AuthorityEdgefield County Water and Sewer Authority

P.O. Box 416

Edgefield, SC 29824

Phone: 803-637-3011 Phone: 803-279-1503

Fax: 803-637-4017

EFFECTIVE January 29, 2021

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located in and around the area ofMartintown Rd from Currytown Rd to Woodlawn, Briggs Rd from Martintown Rd to Deer Springs Rd, Woodlawn Rd to include all secondary roads, Cannon Mill Subdivision, Summerlake Subdivision, Smokeridge Dr, Smokey Cir, Cherry Tree Ln and Currytown Rd from Martintown to Plantation Point that they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following a intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the authority. The results of this sampling indicated that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011

Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority