Ryan Jeremiah White- Trenton,

Ryan Jeremiah White, 16, of Skyview Rd., Trenton, son of Tracy Philpott White and the late Jamie David White passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Augusta University Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM Friday, January 15, 2021 at Strom Thurmond High School Football Field. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial mask requested.

Ryan was born in Augusta, GA and was a Sophomore at Strom Thurmond High School. He was a member of Living Word Fellowship Church and was on the Strom Thurmond Baseball team.

Survivors include his mother; one sister, Rachel Henry; one brother, David White; and his maternal grandmother, Judy Layman. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Leslie Layman.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Strom Thurmond High School Baseball Program, 1131 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832.

