Tina Morrison went home to be with her lord and Savior on Thursday, January 21st Even though She fought an amazing battle against so many health issues she always kept her faith.

Services will be held on Sunday January 24th at Celebration Church on Batesburg Highway at 3:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Brunson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832. Out of respect for the family we are asking that everyone in attendance please wear proper face coverings and social distance as possible. A live stream of the service will also be available on the churches Facebook page.



In her working years she did insurance coding and billing for doctors’ offices and always enjoyed going up against the insurance companies to get claims paid for her patients. She was also very passionate about community service through the Jaycees. She held numerous positions within the Jaycees on a local, state, and national level. She also had a love for gardening, crocheting, and making sleeping mats for the homeless. While she enjoyed her work and enjoyed being a Jaycee her true passion was her family. She was a loving wife to Ansley for over 40 years and mother to Alicia and Drew. Her family was her pride and joy.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Davis Herrin and Ruby Bodie Herrin. She leaves behind her husband Ansley, daughter Alicia, son Drew (Stefanie), sister Rita (Henry), brother William (Robin), nephew Hunter, niece Gracie, best friend of 47 years Renae Peckham, and many more extended family members.



Pall Bearers will be Pete Hall, Chris Brunson, Barry Epps, Jason Tufts, Hunter Herrin, Charles Hancock.

Honorary pallbearers’ are all South Carolina Jaycees both past and present.

