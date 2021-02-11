B. Joe Easler, Sr- Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

B. Joe Easler, Sr., 81, of Parker Rd., Edgefield, SC., husband of Patsy Miller Easler entered into rest on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Eastview Cemetery, Edgefield, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks will be requested.

Mr. Easler was born in Spartanburg, SC and was the son of the late Hubert and Louise Martin Easler. He retired from Johnston Public Works and was the former Trenton Police Chief for 17 years. He was a member of Republican Baptist Church, and Concordia Lodge #50.

Survivors include his wife, five children, Bobby J. (Vicki) Easler, Jr., Danny (Anna) Easler, Mike (Lisa) Easler, Billie J. Easler, and Marie (Jason) Berry; two brothers, Butch and Charles Easler; one sister, Shalmir Moore, eleven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, Kevin Easler.

Honorary Pallbearers are Wes Seigler, Jamie Fleming, Jesse Harris, Jason Berry, Tyler Berry, and Scottie Easler.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.