Debra Thomas Godfrey- Johnston, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Debra Thomas Godfrey, 64, of Pine Log Trail, Johnston, SC wife of William “Billy” Godfrey entered into rest on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Godfrey was born in Edgefield, SC and was the daughter of the late James Edward Thomas and Connie Parks Whisenant. She was the manager of B & B Loan Co. in Edgefield.

Survivors include her husband, three children, Heather (Tony) Edwards, Jennifer (Ritchie) Godfrey, and William Godfrey, Jr.; two sisters, Hope (Roger) Shaw, and Gayle (Tee) Nelson; two brothers, Wayne (Beverly) Quarles, and Ben Quarles; four grandchildren, Joshua Godfrey, Payton Smith, Zachary Godfrey, and Noah Edwards.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory of photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.