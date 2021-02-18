Donna Quattlebaum – Trenton, S.C.

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Donna Ann Quattlebaum Covar, 60, of Edgefield Hwy, Trenton, SC wife of the late Gene Anthony Covar entered into rest on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Graveside Services will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Covar was born in Aiken, SC and was the daughter to Ann Boatwright and the late Jack D. Quattlebaum. She was a retired LPN, a homemaker, and a member of Edgefield Church of God.

Survivors include her three children, Brent (Jessica) Aiken, Bridgett Ruiz, and Amanda (George) Tamayo; one brother, Jack Quattlebaum; one sister, Patricia Snell; and seven grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Edgefield Church of God, PO Box 86, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

