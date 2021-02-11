Grace Helen Harris King- Johnston, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Grace Helen Harris King, 84 of Lakeview Dr., Johnston, SC wife of the late Joseph E. King entered into rest on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. King was born in Johnston, SC and was the daughter of the late Thomas Carl and Milbra Kirkland Harris, Sr. She retired from Mt. Vernon Mills after 40 years and was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Grace’s love for her family and her husband was evident in all the years she put them and others above herself. She was a great cook and loved to see people enjoy a good meal and cooked for her family every Sunday until her health did not allow it anymore. Her love of helping others and love for sewing led her to being an active member of the Blankets of Hope ministry since 2009 when it was first established. A special thanks to Maria Santiago, Larissa Ruelas, and Martha Keeler for all their love and support during her illness and their special friendship to the family for many years.

Survivors include one daughter, Rose Ann (Tim) Berry; one son, Edward King and special friend, Nga; one sister, Jean Harris (Jehue) Williams; one sister-in-law, Mae Franklin Harris, two grandchildren, Josh (Whitney) Berry, and Alex (Shelby) Berry; and two great grandchildren, McKinley, and Kirkland Berry. She was predeceased by a brother Thomas Carl Harris, Jr.

Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Building Fund, c/o Tim Berry, 705 Edisto St., Johnston, Sc 29832.

The family will be at the home of Rose Ann & Tim Berry in Johnston, SC.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.