Jim Seawright – Edgefield, SC

James Daniel “Jim” Seawright, 76, of Double Creek Rd., Edgefield, SC husband of Linda Eubanks Seawright entered intorest on February 18, 2021.

Graveside Services will be held at 1PM Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Seawright was born in Ware Shoals, SC and was the son of the late James and Ruth Gaddis Seawright. He was a retired Salesman and he served in the 1st Cal. Army as a helicopter crew chief in Vietnam 1966-1967. He was a member of N.A. SCV Camp in 1990, and he enjoyed estate sales, collecting, and traveling. The family would like to say a special Thank You to Alliance Hospice for taking such compassionate care and especially nurse Robyn.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, two children, Rebecca (David) Roberts, and Sean (Jessica) Seawright; one brother Samuel Seawright; and as he was loving called Pepa by his eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son James Daniel Seawright, II.

Memorials may be made to the SPCA, 109 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.

