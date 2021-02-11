Lois Quattlebaum Maffett – Modoc, SC

Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Lois Quattlebaum Maffett, 96, of Lee Dr., Modoc, SC wife of the late W.E. “Billy” Maffett entered into rest on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Maffett was born in Saluda, SC and was the daughter of the late Curtis and Maude Eubanks Quattlebaum. She was a retired buyer for Belk’s Dept. Store.

Survivors include one daughter, Judi Timmerman (James) Keith; and two sons, Curt Maffett, and Bill (Cathy) Maffett; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and two great greatgrandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, www.alz.org.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.