Lois Quattlebaum Maffett – Modoc, SC

Lois Quattlebaum Maffett, 96, of Lee Dr., Modoc, SC wife of the late W.E. “Billy” Maffett entered into rest on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Maffett was born in Saluda, SC and was the daughter of the late Curtis and Maude Eubanks Quattlebaum. She was a retired buyer for Belk’s Dept. Store.
Survivors include one daughter, Judi Timmerman (James) Keith; and two sons, Curt Maffett, and Bill (Cathy) Maffett; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and two great greatgrandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, www.alz.org.
