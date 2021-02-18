Lourie Hammond – Modoc, S.C.

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

M. Lourie Doolittle Hammond, 94, of Flatrock Rd. Modoc, SC wife of the late Ray Hammond entered into rest on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Hammond was born in Edgefield, SC and was the daughter of the late Henry L. and Nancy Rearden Doolittle. She was retired from Riegel Textile and was a member of Red Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Lawrence (Lynn) Hammond; one granddaughter, Olyvia (P.L.) Miller; three great grandchildren, Preston L. Miller IV, Mayson Miller, and Payton Miller; one sister, Clarice Dyches; and one brother, Jo Jo Doolittle.

Memorials may be made to Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, PO Box 183, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.