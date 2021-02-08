Planning Commission February 11 Meeting Location Changed

Due to an anticipated large community turnout, the Edgefield County Planning Commission’s meeting venue has been changed. The meeting will be held at Sweetwater Baptist Church instead of the County Council Chambers. The size of the anticipated crowd would have made social distancing difficult in the Edgefield County Council Chambers. Sweetwater Baptist Church’s address is 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, SC 29860. A Planning Commission Work Session begins at 5:00 p.m.followed by the Planning Commissions Public Hearing meeting at 6:00 p.m. The public is encouraged to wear a mask in consideration of others.