Two Stolen Vehicles Recovered by ECSO

​The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office recently recovered two stolen vehicles according to ECSO reports. The first report was made Mar. 11 and details that while running the license plate of a vehicle with an expired validation sticker, the responding deputy was informed that the vehicle in question had been reported stolen out of Columbia, SC. Upon conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, the deputy was told by the driver that the driver had purchased the vehicle from a man in October. A bill of sale was located in the glove compartment of the vehicle, but it appeared to have incorrect information on it. Contact was made with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office which advised the ECSO that the vehicle was reported stolen from a body shop in Columbia by its registered owner. The vehicle, a black Mercedes, was impounded by the ECSO, and the driver was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was transported to the Edgefield County Detention Center without incident.

​The second recovery was made on Mar. 14. In that instance, an abandoned red 2007 Toyota RAV that was discovered in a wooded area beside a driveway near the 3000 block of Edgefield Road in Trenton. The RAV was determined to have been reported stolen out of Aiken County. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Dog Stolen

​The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen dog from a home on the 200 block of Shortcut Road in the North Augusta section of Edgefield County, Mar. 11. According to the ECSO report, the dog was stolen sometime between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Additionally, the dog was attached to a runner and was located on the porch of the home at the time it was stolen. The owner of the dog advised law enforcement that whoever stole the dog first turned her camera located on the property before doing so. The dog is described as white, blue, and tan pitbull estimated to be worth $400.