Crime Stories Of The Week

Home Invasion in Johnston

​The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion on the 1500 block of Hwy 121 North in Johnston, Mar. 4. According to the ECSO report, the homeowner was asleep when she was awaked by the sound of banging on her back door and breaking glass. Running into her living room area, the homeowner observed 2 males standing inside the home. The homeowner yelled at the pair to get of the house at which point they fled from the scene.

​Upon arrival, ECSO deputies found the back door window pane shattered and discovered fresh tire marks in the rear of the home. Evidence was collected from the scene, and the ECSO is investigating this incident.

Equipment Stolen From Shed

​Approximately $1,300 worth of lawn equipment was stolen from a shed at a home on the 200 block of Clover Drive in the North Augusta section of Edgefield County, Mar. 6 according to an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office report. The ECSO report details that the homeowner discovered that his storage shed had been broken into and that a yellow Dewalt 9000 watt generator that is missing one of its front legs as well as an orange Stihlchainsaw was stolen. Video surveillance of the scene captured an unknown subject standing near a trailer close to the shed at 3:00 on the morning the theft was discovered. Wheel marks believed to have been made by the generator being pulled from the scene were also located and followed but the equipment was not found.