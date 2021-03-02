Ellen Padgett – Edgefield, S.C.

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Ellen Miller Padgett, 73, of Edgefield, SC wife of the late James E. Padgett entered into rest on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Padgett was born in Edgefield, SC and was the daughter of the late Joseph E. Sr., and Frances Carroll Miller. She was a homemaker and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, J. Tim (Alicia) Padgett, and Jennifer Sumner; one brother, Ed (Myrtle) Miller; five grandchildren, Brooke, Megan, and Will Padgett and Padgettand Maggie Sumner.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

