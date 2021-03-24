K. Evan Williams – Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

K. Evan Williams, 26, of Norris St., Edgefield, SC son of Kennith Wayne and Susan Vaughan Williams entered into rest on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the graveside services at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mr. Williams was born in Augusta, GA and was a heavy equipment operator.

Survivors include his parents, one sister, Brandi Denise Williams; his maternal grandmother, Fay Vaughan; his paternal grandparents, James, and Patricia Williams; and one niece, Harper Grace Moore. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Bill Vaughan.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements.

